Exclusive: Rep. Cory Mills Endorses Arizona’s Kari Lake for U.S. Senate

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) has endorsed Arizona Republican Kari Lake in her bid for U.S. Senate, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

“This election is the most consequential; the Senate Majority runs through Arizona. I am proud to endorse Kari Lake for United States Senate in Arizona,” Mills said in a statement shared with Breitbart News.

Mills hailed Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor, as “a proven fighter and mom on a mission.”

Lake seeks the GOP nomination to advance to what is shaping up to be a potential three-way general election race. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who defected from the Democrat Party in December 2022, has the infrastructure in place for a third-party reelection bid, the Wall Street Journal has reported, while Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is the front-running Democrat candidate.

“Kari will work tirelessly to secure the border, rebuild our military, restore American Energy Independence, and take care of our Veterans,” Mills stated. “Her two Democrat opponents have been a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s reckless agenda. Kari will restore sanity and put Arizona First.”

In response, Lake, Arizona’s 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee, shared her gratitude for the Florida Congressman’s support.

“I am honored and humbled to have the endorsement of Congressman Cory Mills. He served our country honorably in the military and fought for our freedoms,” she said in a statement. “Cory has led the fight for America First policies in Congress and pushed back against Joe Biden’s dangerous policies. I am grateful for his friendship and support.”

Mills is the latest in a string of top Republicans, headlined by former President Donald Trump, to put their support behind Lake. She also boasts endorsements from Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT).

Trump leads President Joe Biden in several recent polls out of Arizona, including a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, a New York Times/Siena College poll, and an Emerson College poll, all of which came out in November. Trump’s early success could be a positive sign for Lake heading into 2024.

Lake holds a one-point advantage over Gallego in a three-way race with Sinema, according to a Cygnal polling memo from November 16. The poll, conducted October 24-25 among 600 registered voters, found Lake at 37 percent, Gallego at 36 percent, and Sinema at 15 percent.

The Messenger first reported on the memo, which “was presented to Senate chiefs of staff by an outside group,” the outlet noted. In a head-to-head race between Lake and Gallego, Gallego holds 46 percent of support to Lake’s 43 percent, within the poll’s plus or minus 3.96 percent margin of error.