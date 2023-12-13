Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a national race to the White House, the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey found.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump edges out Biden by two percentage points — 38 percent to 36 percent support. However, more than a quarter of respondents said they were unsure who to vote for.

While speculation has soared regarding who Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid will affect more — Trump or Biden — this survey suggests that his inclusion in the race could hurt Biden rather than the former president. When RFK Jr. is thrown in the mix as the independent candidate, Trump garners 36 percent support, while Biden sees 31 percent support. In other words, Trump’s two-point gap increases to five.

Sixteen percent chose RFK Jr. as their preferred candidate.

According to Reuters, “Trump also led Biden by five points in the seven swing states when Kennedy was as [sic] option.”

Further, the survey found Trump with a clear advantage over Biden — 45 percent to 33 percent — regarding who individuals believe is better able to handle the economy. Biden, however, has the advantage on the issue of “abortion access,” 42 percent to 32 percent.

“Some of Trump’s strength also appeared tied to concerns by some voters about crime and immigration. Asked which candidate was better on the issues, 42% picked Trump on crime compared to 32% who selected Biden,” Reuters added.

The full survey was taken December 5 to 11, 2023, among 4,411 U.S. adults. It has a ± 1.8 percent margin of error. It coincides with the results of a recent Wall Street Journal survey, which similarly found Trump leading Biden in a matchup but with an even wider margin, garnering 47 percent to Biden’s 43 percent support. That reflects a boost for Trump, as Biden led Trump by one point in WSJ’s August survey.