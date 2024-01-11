The ABE PAC, which supports Republican Abe Hamadeh in his bid for Arizona’s Eighth Congressional District, has raised $1 million in its first quarter of fundraising, Breitbart News has learned.

The ABE PAC, the federal PAC dedicated solely to helping Hamadeh get elected, informed Breitbart News that since Hamadeh’s campaign launch on October 18, it has eclipsed the seven-figure fundraising milestone as the candidate competes with Republican Blake Masters and others in the primary for the district’s GOP nomination.

Hamadeh, who has the two most valuable GOP endorsements in Arizona — one from former President Donald Trump and another from leading Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake — announced his bid for Rep. Debbie Lesko’s (R-AZ) seat hours after she announced she would not seek another term on October 18.

In the brief time between Lesko’s and Hamadeh’s announcement, Lake voiced her hope that Hamadeh would run for the seat and quickly endorsed him after he entered the race.

After many years of service to our great state, Debbie Lesko has announced that she will not be seeking re-election. I sure hope my friend @AbrahamHamadeh considers running! #AZ08 deserves a fighter & Abe is one of the toughest in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/uv3K3KPX80 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 17, 2023

Trump announced his support for Hamadeh, the 2022 Republican attorney general nominee in the Grand Canyon State, on December 8.

“Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor, and fearless fighter for our elections. He will be a true WARRIOR in Congress, and always put America First,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He “is Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Crime, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity, and Protecting our Great Second Amendment. He knows that if the flame of freedom is extinguished, it may never come back,” Trump added.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Thank you Mr. President, I can’t wait to fight alongside you to restore the America we love. “President Donald Trump endorses Abe Hamadeh for Congress” pic.twitter.com/U9e0lVG53b — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 8, 2023

Early internal polling has shown Hamadeh with a substantial edge over Masters and others in a five-way race. The National Public Affairs poll sponsored by the Hamadeh campaign found the candidate leading the way with 37 percent support, up 23 points on Masters. Politico first reported on the poll.

2024 #AZ08 Republican Primary: Abe Hamadeh 37% (+23)

Blake Masters 14%

Ben Toma 7%

Trent Franks 6%

Anthony Kern 3%

Undecided 34% .@NatPubAffairs/@AbrahamHamadeh Internal Poll, 418 LV, 12/16-17https://t.co/Z8V4aOhTOg — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 20, 2023

From there, Arizona State House Speaker Ben Toma (R-27) takes seven percent, former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) garners six percent, and State Sen. Anthony Kern (R-27) sits at three percent. Another 34 percent were undecided.

The poll sampled 418 likely Republican primary voters in the district from December 16-17, and the margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.