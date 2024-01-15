The Ins and Outs of the Iowa Caucus Process: What to Expect

The nation is watching the Iowa Caucuses as they will set the tone Monday night for the Republican presidential nominating process, and while the Iowa process may seem complicated at first glance, it is rather straightforward.

For starters, Iowa Republicans must fulfill two requirements if they wish to attend their precinct’s caucus: they must be a legal Iowa resident and a registered Republican, the Republcian Party of Iowa notes.

If someone wishes to vote in the caucus but is not a registered voter or Republican, they can register in person at their caucus location. To register on-site, Iowans will need a valid ID and proof of address. All caucus-goers will need valid forms of identification to caucus Monday evening, even if they are already registered.

What is more, those who are 17 years old but will be 18 by election day are eligible to participate in the caucuses.

One can find which of what NBC News reports are 1,657 precincts they belong to through this link to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, per the Iowa GOP. Voters can locate their precinct caucus location by going to this Iowa GOP website and selecting their county.

Caucuses in all 99 counties will commence at 7:00 p.m. CT, and the Iowa GOP emphasizes caucusgoers should arrive early.

As NBC Notes, caucusgoers elect precinct secretaries and chairs at the start of the meetings before supporters of the candidates give remarks.

Per NBC News:

After those speeches, caucusgoers will receive their ballots and cast their votes for their preferred candidates. The votes are collected, tabulated and then typically announced to the room. … The Iowa GOP has a process for precincts to upload their unofficial results to a web-based app. Those results then go through a verification process and will be posted online via a link on the state party website, which will be posted the day of the caucuses.

Timing of results will vary based on precinct size, one Iowa GOP consultant said, per the Des Moines Register:

Patrick Stewart, a consultant for the Republican Party of Iowa, told reporters that results from the smallest precincts, where only a few people show up to caucus, should be available about 30 minutes or so after the caucuses’ 7 p.m. start. Results from larger precincts should begin coming in over the next few hours.

Heading into the evening, former President Donald Trump has a towering lead over his opponents in Iowa polling. According to RealClearPolling’s average, as of Monday, Trump averaged 52.5 percent support in Iowa polls.

He sits 33.7 points ahead of his nearest competitor, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), who polls 18.8 percent in the average. Former Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sits at 15.7 percent, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 6.8 percent and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson at .8 percent.

