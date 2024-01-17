China: Donald Trump’s ‘Likely’ Return to Power Is a ‘Threat to the World’

China’s state-run Global Times newspaper declared it “likely” that former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in a column on Tuesday, calling a second Trump presidency a “threat to the world.”

The Global Times serves as a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, and the regime often leverages it and other similar state outlets to disseminate opinions that it chooses not to express directly through its Foreign Ministry or other agencies. On Monday, even before the publication of the results of the Iowa primary caucuses, the Global Times mourned Trump’s expected victory, urging the world to “prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected.”

Trump ran for the Republican nomination against three candidates in the Iowa caucuses: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Within an hour of the caucuses opening, major news agencies called the contest for Trump. Trump reportedly earned 51 percent support in the caucuses, trouncing his opponents by the widest margin in the history of the Republican primary caucuses in Iowa. Ramaswamy dropped out of the race on Monday night, while DeSantis and Haley, at press time, insist they will continue to campaign for the upcoming New Hampshire primary.

President Joe Biden is also facing several challengers on the left, including returning presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Marxist academic Cornel West, and perennial Green Party candidate Jill Stein. The Democrat primary is not expected to be competitive at all, however, as top challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abandoned the party and is running as an independent.

Chinese state media regularly condemns America for holding elections and allowing the general public a say in the nation’s governance. Unlike the United States, the People’s Republic runs on an elitist totalitarian system in which genocidal dictator Xi Jinping controls all arms of the government. Xi has enshrined himself and his “Xi Jinping Thought” into the nation’s constitution and is expected to rule indefinitely, barring a massive political upheaval.

The Global Times opened 2024 with a column declaring, “The chaos of the US presidential election and the inappropriate campaign rallies of the candidates seem to have set an example for low-quality democracy worldwide.”

On Tuesday, the state outlet frowned upon the “unshaken support” Trump received in Iowa, claiming that “populism” was an unfixable American “tendency” that would inevitably doom the country.

“Though leaving the White House three years ago in a farcical way, Trump has never left the center of public attention,” the Chinese regime mouthpiece observed.

“His likely return in November, with controversies and lawsuits, signifies the deep divisions and populist tendencies in American society and accelerates the decadence of US democracy, analysts said Tuesday,” it continued.

The regime-approved “analysts” in the article claimed that America is “chaotic, unpredictable, and dangerous” as a result of the “path of political extremism and social division” that it took when it elected Trump in 2016. One of the experts, academic Lü Xiang, described the current state of American politics — a presidential election between “two old men” — as “decadence.” Lü omitted mention of apparent rivalries in Chinese politics, such as the incident in October in which Communist Party thugs manhandled and disappeared 79-year-old former President Hu Jintao from the Party Congress before the eyes of 70-year-old Xi.

“The division on interests between the Democrats and Republicans has reached an irreconcilable point,” Lü added. “The current political system in the US cannot bridge such contradictions but rather is aggravating them, leading to political deadlock, which means that whoever takes office will not have the ability to lay out a path for the country.”

The article, written in a publication owned by a radical communist government, concluded by lamenting that the candidates in the 2024 American election are not sufficiently centrist and the nation is “oscillating fiercely between far-left and far-right, and an uncertain US constitutes a threat to the world.”

The Global Times’ post-Iowa assessment echoes the same anxieties in its coverage of the contest early on Monday before it had occurred. The newspaper, again citing “experts,” urged the world to “prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as President of the US.”

“Chinese experts believe that judging from the current situation, Trump is unchallenged within his party, and once the general election phase begins, Biden may not be a strong opponent for Trump,” the Global Times continued. “This means the world may need to prepare for the possibility of Trump returning to power and a more divided US with fighting between the political parties getting worse.”

Xinhua, the official state news agency of the Chinese Communist Party regime, also offered a gloomy outlook on the 2024 race on Tuesday, claiming that, rather than optimism and high-energy political engagement, America was experiencing “uncertainty and anxiety.” Citing several U.S.-based academics, Xinhua described the race as “a rematch between two old, disliked candidates” that could be “dangerous for the nation.”

