Whoopi Goldberg: Media Pushing False ‘Clickbait’ Narrative on Campus Protests

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the media was pushing a “clickbait” narrative on the college protests of the Israel-Hamas war.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think these are anti-war protests, and I think it’s distressing that we’re framing these as pro-Palestinian protests or pro-Israeli protests.”

She added, “It has never been, in my life, in my career, the criticizing policies of government is equated with anti-Semitism, and that, I think, is a far-right — it comes from the far-right. It comes from the authoritarian leanings, where they don’t want students on these campuses to voice their opinions because they want to change the narrative going forward, and I think we have to be very, very careful.”

Goldberg said, “It is one of the great rights as an American to stand up and say, ‘Something’s wrong.’ Regardless of what your color is, if you’re a woman, man, it doesn’t matter.”

She added, “And we must teach our people how to be on the lookout. Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait. So you see the same posters or you see the same people, but you don’t see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, ‘Here’s what we want to do.’ I would caution the media to be very careful about what they’re doing, and how they’re handling this because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I’m thrilled to see because I like when students get mad and say, ‘We want a change made.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN