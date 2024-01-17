Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a “too-close-to-call” hypothetical matchup in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, the latest Quinnipiac Poll found.

The survey found Biden receiving support from 49 percent of registered voters in the Keystone State, while Trump garnered 46 percent support — a difference of three points. Quinnipiac describes the results as a “too-close-to-call hypothetical 2024 general election matchup.”

While it is too close to call, previous surveys showed Trump taking the edge in Pennsylvania. October’s, for instance, showed Trump with a two-point advantage.

However, this survey also found the two likely rivals separated by one point among independents, with Trump taking the slight edge, 45 percent to 44 percent.

Further, Biden’s lead shrinks when third-party candidates are added to the mix.

Per Quinnipiac:

In a five-person hypothetical 2024 general election matchup that includes independent and Green Party candidates, Biden receives 41 percent support, Trump receives 39 percent support, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. receives 11 percent support, Green Party candidate Jill Stein receives 4 percent support, and independent candidate Cornel West receives 2 percent support.

The full survey was taken from January 4-8, 2024, among 1,690 registered Pennsylvania voters. It has a ± 2.4 percent margin of error.

It comes on the heels of a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released Monday, which found Trump leading not only in Pennsylvania (+1) but in several other key swing states, including Arizona (+6), Florida (+11), Georgia (+8), Michigan (+2), and North Carolina (+4).

Further, that same survey found voters had higher confidence that Trump would win the presidential election than Biden. In Pennsylvania, specifically, 44 percent said Trump would win, compared to 33 percent who expressed confidence in Biden — an 11-point advantage for Trump: