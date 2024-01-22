Doctor Rick Becker, a former North Dakota conservative state representative, launched a bid for the state’s sole congressional seat against member Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Breitbart News exclusively learned Monday.

Becker is a surgeon, businessman, and a former conservative state legislator. Elected to the North Dakota State House in 2012, and reelected in 2014 and 2018, he garnered a reputation as a leading conservative voice in the state legislature.

“Washington, DC, is packed with corrupt politicians more concerned with funding foreign conflicts than addressing the issues we face here at home,” Becker exclusively told Breitbart News. “The only solution is to elect proven conservative fighters who have a record of standing up to the establishment and fighting for We The People.”

Becker believes the far-left policies of open borders, and massive spending pushed by the establishment crush the middle class.

“The Biden administration is crushing North Dakota’s middle class through skyrocketing inflation,” he said. “The failure to declare an illegal invasion at the border and take immediate action is grounds for impeachment alone, but the current House Republicans refuse to act.”

“The people of North Dakota deserve more. When I’m elected to represent you in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will fight to end Washington’s reckless spending spree, stop all funding of radical WOKE ideology, and make America first again,” he added.

Becker launched a bid against Armstrong in response to his vote against censuring and fining Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his role in the 2016 Russia hoax. Armstrong claimed the censure vote was “unconstitutional.”

“Any Republican voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried,” Trump posted on Truth Social in June. “There are plenty of great candidates out there!”

The North Dakota GOP primary is June 11.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.