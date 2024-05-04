George Conway: Hope Hicks’ Testimony Was a ‘Devastating Hammer Blow’ to Trump

Attorney George Conway said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that former campaign press secretary and White House communications director Hope Hicks’ testimony was a “devastating hammer blow” to former President Donald Trump.

Conway said, “It was a dramatic moment where she testified that Donald Trump knew about the payments and he lied to her about she didn’t obviously, she didn’t believe him, but at that Michael Cohen had done that out of the goodness of his heart. but she she put in Donald Trump’s mouth the fact that he understood that those payments were made on his behalf before the election by Michael Cohen and that’s just, you know, that’s devastating testimony.”

He continued, “We all all remember that weekend of when the Access Hollywood tape dropped. I mean, as Hope Hicks testified, there was a hurricane that weekend and nobody covered the hurricane. And there was absolutely every reason to believe that any further stories about Trump’s behavior with respect to women would be harmful to Trump and that’s the reason why, and frankly, it’s the reason why they cook this stuff up.”

Conway added, “She did not want to be there. She did not want to deliver this this devastating hammer blow and that adds to her credibility. I mean, if you were writing a Law and Order episode or a or a movie script about a trial of a politician and you have this witness who was so close and so loyal and so beloved in that family, the Trump family, crying on the stand when she’s delivering evidence that could put her former boss in prison in state prison in New York. I mean, it’s just it’s it’s a incredibly dramatic moment. The jury is never going to forget and the jury is going to believe every word that she said.”

