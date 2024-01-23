CNN Exit Poll: NH Voters Split over Legitimacy of Biden’s 2020 Election 

Republican voters in New Hampshire appear split over whether President Joe Biden’s 2020 election was legitimate, a CNN exit poll found Tuesday evening.

The poll found that “roughly half said they believed that President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump four years ago was legitimate,” CNN reported.

CNN did not provide a breakdown of the poll results.

The poll also found that Biden’s open border and his sluggish economy are the top issues in New Hampshire. Both of those issues as a top concern in the Granite State also reflect in nationwide polling.

Abortion and foreign policy followed as less important than immigration and the economy, CNN reported:

Most, about 7 in 10 voters, describe the state of the economy as not so good or poor. Roughly half say that they’d like to see most undocumented immigrants in the US deported to the countries they came from. In a contrast from Iowa, a majority of voters in New Hampshire say they’d oppose a federal ban on most or all abortions. Voters are divided on the role of the US abroad, with roughly 4 in 10 saying they’d like the country to take a less active role, about 3 in 10 a more active role, and the rest saying it should remain roughly the same.

About two-thirds of respondents said they were “conservative,” while 25 percent called themselves “very conservative.” Only one-third said they were “moderate.”

The exit poll sampled 1,565 New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary voters across 40 different polling places with a 4.0 margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.