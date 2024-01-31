“Moneyman” Biden associate Eric Schwerin claimed he worked free for President Joe Biden, conducting business operations that include bookkeeping, paying bills, tax preparation, and financial disclosures, a source familiar with his Tuesday deposition told Breitbart News.

Schwerin, the Biden family’s estranged associate who shared bank accounts with Joe Biden, appeared on Tuesday for a House impeachment inquiry deposition and told investigators that he provided free professional services for Joe Biden and met with him on multiple occasions.

Biden refused to admit he met with Biden business associates.

Schwerin admitted he was appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage board during the Obama-Biden administration, the source told Breitbart News. The board is the same commission that Hunter Biden’s art purchaser and Democrat donor, Elizabeth Naftali, was appointed to after buying Hunter Biden’s art.

Schwerin also claimed he had no visibility on key foreign payments to the Bidens, the source said.

Schwerin was the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a fund created by Hunter and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania. Many of those deals yielded the Biden family business millions over decades while Joe Biden was an elected official.

House investigators hoped to ascertain information about Schwerin’s role within the Biden family’s foreign business dealings as well as Joe Biden’s knowledge of and participation in those dealings.

In December, the Committee on Ways and Means released a spreadsheet compiled by an IRS criminal investigator that included dozens of email exchanges between or among Hunter Biden, Schwerin, and pseudonyms attributable to Joe Biden between 2010 and 2019.

The National Archives released documents showing Schwerin had direct contact with White House employees regarding Burisma.

Schwerin coordinated with the White House on Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, about issues when he did not work for or receive payments from Burisma.

Schwerin visited the White House at least 27 times during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, White House visitor logs show.

In 2018, Hunter’s texts revealed a deep distrust of Schwerin and his involvement in the family’s affairs for which Hunter Biden apparently owed Schwerin money, according to text messages obtained by Breitbart News.

