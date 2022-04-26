Report: Hunter Biden Business Partner Visited White House 8 More Times

Hunter Biden’s business partner Eric Schwerin visited the White House eight more times in 2016 to visit then-Vice President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Steve Ricchetti, according to White House visitor logs obtained by Fox News.

Ricchetti currently serves as President Biden’s White House counsel and was the president of the investment firm Schwerin and Hunter Biden managed, Rosemont Seneca Partners. Ricchetti also was Biden’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2017.

The eight additional meetings at the White House are in addition to 19 visits the New York Post reported Saturday. In total, Schwerin visited the White House 27 times between 2009 and 2016. Biden has reportedly met with Schwerin at least one time in the West Wing.

The meetings are significant because Joe Biden has claimed no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s family business scheme. The contact between Joe Biden and Schwerin directly contradicts Joe Biden’s repeated claims. The Post and Fox News’s reporting adds a twelfth time that Joe Biden has allegedly been involved in the family’s business scheme.

Joe Biden: "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here's what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated… You should be looking at Trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum." https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Schwerin’s visits to the White House as “visits from more than ten years ago.”

“I really don’t have more detail or information on them,” she added.

Despite Biden’s claims of no involvement, public opinion suggests otherwise. Fifty-eight percent believe Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden. The poll also found that 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.