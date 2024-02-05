Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by five points in North Carolina in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a Meredith College poll.

The poll, published on Monday, shows that 44 percent of the 760 registered North Carolina voters sampled would back Trump in a head-head race against Biden, who garners 39 percent of the response.

📊 NORTH CAROLINA POLL PRES

• Trump: 44% (+5)

• Biden: 39%

—

GOV

• Stein (D): 39% (+4)

• Robinson (R): 35%

—

GOP PRES:

• Trump: 72% (+52)

• Haley: 20%

—

GOP GOV

• Robinson: 34% (+25)

• Graham: 9%

• Folwell: 4%

—@TheMeredithPoll | RVs | 1/26-31https://t.co/DCvSk8CZm6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 5, 2024

Another twelve percent of poll participants say they would back “someone else,” while just four percent are undecided on whom they would support.

The poll comes on the heels of a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey of seven swing states published on Friday, which showed Trump leading Biden 49 percent to 39 percent in North Carolina. Trump carried the state in the 2020 election by 1.3 points after winning it by 3.6 points in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

Trump also holds a towering lead in North Carolina over his final remaining opponent for the Republican nomination, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Of the 375 respondents who plan to vote in North Carolina’s Republican presidential primary, 72 percent support Trump, placing him 52 points above Haley at 20 percent. Another five percent would back someone else, and four percent are unsure who they would support.

“Trump’s lead in North Carolina seems very consistent since the last administration of the Meredith Poll. Even with Republicans dropping out of the race, there seems to be no momentum for Nikki Haley in the state,” Meredith Poll Director David McLennan said in a release.

RELATED — Trump Takes Iowa! Donald Thanks Packed Room of Supporters After Historic Win

Margo Martin via Storyful

The poll also gauged the temperature of the gubernatorial primaries in the Tar Heel State, finding Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) leading the way in the Republican primary with 34 percent support. He is followed by attorney Bill Graham at nine percent and State Treasurer Dale Folwell at four percent.

On the Democrat side of things, Attorney General Josh Stein is the front-runner with 31 percent support, while no other candidate corrals more than five percent of the response.

In a hypothetical general election matchup between Robinson and Stein, Stein leads 39 percent to 35 percent. Nine percent would vote for another candidate, and seventeen percent remain undecided.

All samples were collected between January 26-31, 2024, and the credibility interval for the full sample is ± 3.5 percentage points. A credibility interval was not specified for the GOP primary aspects of the poll.