Trump Releases Super Bowl Ad Ripping Haley in South Carolina Markets

Former President Donald Trump released a Super Bowl ad on Sunday ripping former Gov. Nikki Haley in South Carolina markets.

The ad contrasts Trump’s and Haley’s positions on Social Security, and Haley’s attempt to rewrite her position on raising the retirement age.

Trump said he has no plans to touch Social Security. “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” he said in January 2023.

The ad begins with a clip of Haley’s position, with a referee calling her claims false.

“The fact that Donald Trump says I want to cut Social Security or raise the age. I’ve never said that,” Haley claims in a clip.

“There’s the red challenge hat,” a football announcer says, as a red “Make America Great Again” hat is thrown on the field.

“Trump’s challenging Haley’s statement claim she didn’t call for easing the age of social security is under review,” the referee says.

“Here’s exactly what the official is looking at,” the announcer explains.

Watch the video:

The ad then shows Haley’s contradictory statements in interviews.

“Social Security, Medicare, how would you manage the entitlements?” an anchor asks Haley in a clip.

“We say the rules have changed,” Haley replies. “What we do know is 65 is way too low and we need to increase that,” Haley reiterates in the clip.

“Let’s take a look at another angle,” the announcer says.

“We change retirement age to reflect life expectancy,” Haley says in another clip.

“I think the call is pretty clear,” the announcer says. “But let’s go down to the field and see what official Gene Tunni has to say.”

“After review, Nikki Haley clearly said she plans to change the rules, and raise the age of social security. This results in cutting benefits for 82 percent of Americans,” rules the referee.

“That was a rookie mistake by Haley,” the announcer concludes:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111914034854285263

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.