Bernie Sanders on Israel: ‘This May Be Biden’s Vietnam’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday on CNN International’s “Amanpour” that the pro-Palestine demonstrations on college campuses could be President Joe Biden’s Vietnam.

Host Christiane Amanpour said, “So I want to ask you, my question to you is what do you think now is going to happen to Biden and his campaign? Where do you think all of this is going to lead because it’s also about American foreign policy?”

Sanders said, “Well, in terms of his campaign. You know, I am thinking back and other people are making this reference that this may be Biden’s Vietnam. Lyndon Johnson in many respects, was a very, very good president domestically, and brought forth some major pieces of legislation. He chose not to run in ’68 because of opposition to his views on Vietnam and I worry very much President Biden is putting himself in a position where he has alienated not just young people but a lot of the Democratic base all in terms of his views on Israel and this war.”

He added, “So I would hope very much that from certainly a policy our point of view from a moral point of view that the president stops giving a blank check to Netanyahu and I would hope that they understand that from a political point of view, this has not been helpful. Quite the contrary.”

