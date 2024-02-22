Nigel Farage at CPAC: ‘World Would Be a Better, Safer Place’ with Trump as President

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – Brexit Leader Nigel Farage told reporters on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that “the world would be a better, safer place with” former President Donald Trump as America’s commander-in-chief.

When asked by Breitbart News what Trump, who is barreling toward the Republican nomination, needs to do to win the presidency in November, Farage quipped, “Get more votes than the others,” before observing that Trump’s 2024 campaign is even “more professional than” his previous campaigns.

“I think that the way his campaign is being run is far more professional than it was in ’16 or it was in ’20. I think the messaging is very clear, and I think there is an appetite,” Farage detailed in the press gaggle on radio row.

The Brexit boss, who made populism posh again in Britain, suggested the “state of American cities,” the border crisis, and President Joe Biden’s weakness on the world stage are problems for Democrats. He noted the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in the Summer of 2021 – where 13 U.S. servicemembers were killed in an attack in Kabul – was a precursor to other horrible happenings on the global stage.

“I mean, just look at the state of American cities; look at what’s happening on the border; look at the global situation, where the weakness of Biden, particularly over Kabul in Afghanistan, has led to such bad things,” Farage said. “I am an open supporter of his [Trump]. I have been from the very beginning, but I genuinely think that the world would be a better, safer place with him as president.”

His comments echo a sentiment he shared in January when he told Sky News he did not think Russia would have invaded Ukraine had Trump been president.

Trump has long held a foreign policy worldview of “peace through strength” and has vowed to negotiate an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia quickly if elected.

During a CNN town hall event in May, Trump told moderator Kaitlan Collins he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and “have that war settled in one day — 24 hours.”

“I want everyone to stop dying. They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying,” he added. “And I’ll have that done … in 24 hours, I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”

🚨 Trump when asked on if he wants Ukraine or Russia to win the war: “I want everybody to stop dying. Russians and Ukrainians… and I’ll have that done in 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/44FEth326z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023

Farage also spoke with GB News at CPAC on Wednesday and contended that “even [Trump’s] fiercest critic would admit that in terms of foreign policy, he was a peacemaker,” as Breitbart News’s Kurt Zindulka noted.