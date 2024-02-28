Arizona Republican Kari Lake continues to rack up endorsements from prominent GOP Senators, as Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announced their support for her Senate bid in recent days.

Vance gave Lake his vote of support in a statement to the the Daily Caller on Tuesday – which Lake’s team later shared in a release – calling her a “battle tested warrior who will secure the border and advocate for policies that put the American people first.”

“Kari is running against a Far-Left Democrat who has been a rubber stamp for all of Joe Biden’s destructive policies that have gutted the middle class,” he added, referencing Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “I am proud to endorse Kari as the next U.S. Senator for Arizona.”

Lake, who has former President Donald Trump’s backing, thanked Vance in response and praised him as a “conservative hero” in the upper chamber.

“I am humbled to have the endorsement of Senator JD Vance. He has been a conservative hero in the Senate, standing up for America First values, and never backing down to the DC Swamp,” she said. “I look forward to joining him in the Senate to get our country back on track.”

Vance’s endorsement was followed by Blackburn’s on Wednesday, which was first reported by the Washington Examiner. Blackburn blasted President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats on the economy, crime, and border before announcing she is behind Lake.

“We need conservative fighters like Kari Lake in the United States Senate, who will bring back a strong economy, cut taxes, stem the constant flow of illegal immigrants, and secure our southern border,” Blackburn said in a statement to the Examiner. “I am thrilled to endorse her campaign to be the next Senator from Arizona.”

Lake hailed Blackburn as a “conservative champion” while expressing her excitement over the endorsement.

“Marsha Blackburn has been a conservative champion for decades. I’m excited to have her endorsement for Senate in Arizona. I look forward to working with Sen. Blackburn to put American families and American security first.”

These latest announcements follow an avalanch of endorsements for Lake from recent weeks and months from lawmakers.

Thus far, Lake has the backing of two key members of Republican Senate leadership – Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines – as well as endorsements from a number of Senators outside of Vance and Blackburn, including Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

In fact, Lake is set to hold a joint press conference with Barrasso in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, her campaign announced in an emailed release.

She is also coalescing support from House Republicans. Lake enjoys the backing of House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Cory Mills (R-FL).