Arizona Republican Kari Lake continues to rack up key endorsements in her bid for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and its chair, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), backing her on Tuesday.

The crucial endorsements from the official Republican Senate campaign arm and Daines, first reported by Politico, follow Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) endorsements of Lake on Monday.

“Kari Lake is one of the most talented candidates in the country,” Daines said in a statement to Politico. “Kari is building out an effective campaign operation that has what it takes to flip Arizona’s Senate seat in November.”

The Arizona firebrand, whom former President Donald Trump backed, expressed her gratitude to Daines and the NRSC.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Chairman Daines and the NRSC,” Lake told Politico. “We are uniting Republicans in Arizona and have a clear path to victory. The Senate Majority runs through Arizona.”

Paul and Gaetz announced their support for Lake to the Daily Caller.

Paul said:

Kari Lake will go to DC to shake things up, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership that Arizona needs in the United States Senate. I am proud to endorse Kari Lake for the United States Senate because she has the policies, the drive, and desire to defeat the Washington War Machine and restore American liberties.

Paul and Daines join a growing list of colleagues who have already endorsed Lake, including Republican Senate Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) — the third-ranking Senate Republican — and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

In his endorsement, Gaetz emphasized that Lake is “MAGA to her core and cannot be bought by the establishment.”

“I am proud to endorse her for the United States Senate in Arizona. I am very much look[ing] forward to watching her shake up the halls of power,” he added.

In response, Lake thanked Paul and Gaetz for their support and praised their records as “America First warriors.”

“They have been champions for fiscal responsibility, liberty, and fighting against the Washington War machine. I look forward to working with them to implement President Trump’s agenda,” Lake wrote.

Lake also enjoys the backing of House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Cory Mills (R-FL).

Should Lake secure the Republican nomination, she will likely square off with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) — and possibly Sinema — in the general election. Sinema defected from the Democrat Party in 2022 to become an independent and has not declared if she is seeking reelection.