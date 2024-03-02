Former President Donald Trump opened a five-point national lead among registered voters over President Joe Biden, a New York Times/Siena College poll found Saturday, surpassing the margin of error.

“If the 2024 presidential election were held today, who would you vote for if the candidates were Joe Biden and Donald Trump?” the poll asked.

Trump: 48 percent support

Biden: 43 percent support

Margin of error: 3.5 percent

The poll revealed additional positive results for Trump.

Trump Gains with Women and Latinos

“Trump has cut into more traditional Democratic constituencies. … Women, who strongly favored Mr. Biden four years ago, are now equally split, while men gave Mr. Trump a nine-point edge,” the Times reported. “The poll showed Mr. Trump edging out Mr. Biden among Latinos.”

Biden’s Disapproval Increases

“The share of voters who strongly disapprove of President Biden’s handling of his job has reached 47 percent, higher than in Times/Siena polls at any point in his presidency,” the Times wrote.

Working Class Voters Desert Biden

“One of the more ominous findings for Mr. Biden in the new poll is that the historical edge Democrats have held with working-class voters of color who did not attend college continues to erode,” the outlet noted. “Mr. Biden won 72 percent of those voters in 2020, according to exit polling, providing him with a nearly 50-point edge over Mr. Trump,” the Times found. “Today, the Times/Siena poll showed Mr. Biden only narrowly leading among nonwhite voters who did not graduate from college: 47 percent to 41 percent.”

Voters “Enthusiastic” About Trump

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they were “enthusiastic” about Trump, while just 23 percent said the same for Biden.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.