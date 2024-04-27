Former President Donald Trump endorsed Riverton, Utah, Mayor and Senatorial candidate Trent Staggs, who is running to replace Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump described Staggs as being 100 percent “MAGA” and a “highly successful entrepreneur,” while slamming Romney as a “total loser.”

“Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah! A Highly Successful Entrepreneur, who has served brilliantly as Mayor of Riverton for the past six years,” Trump wrote.

Staggs has served on the Riverton city council for six years, and as mayor for four years, according to his website.

As mayor of Riverton, Staggs has operated under a “business-oriented approach,” and has lowered taxes while “increasing services for residents.”

“Trent knows how to Create Jobs, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, and Secure the Border,” Trump continued. “As your next Senator, Trent will help us Unleash American Energy, Support our Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Trent Staggs has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will be a GREAT Senator, and never let you down!”

Staggs has criticized Romney, a staunch opponent of the former president, on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Breitbart News in July 2023, Staggs said voters in Utah feel “100 percent” betrayed by Romney’s voting record and his failure to spend time in the state.

Staggs has also labeled Romney as being “out of touch” with Republican voters in the state.

After Romney revealed in September 2023 that he would not be running for reelection, Staggs responded by saying that Utah was “ready” to have an “America First candidate.”

Prior to receiving Trump’s endorsement, Staggs received an endorsement from Ric Grenell, who served as the former acting director of national intelligence under the Trump administration.