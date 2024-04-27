Capehart: My ‘Big Fear from the BLM Movement’ Is Outsiders Causing Violence and Campus Protesters Getting Blamed

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MSNBC host and Washington Post Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart stated that campus protesters who say bigoted things should be expelled, but his “big fear from the BLM movement is, folks from the outside causing violence and then the blame being foisted upon the people who are legitimately protesting. And that is my big concern when we talk about this latest national protest.”

After New York Times columnist David Brooks said, “There are a lot of people who are antisemitic and violent” Capehart said he agreed with Brooks and added, “I think the discussion about what’s happening in these protests is missing a lot of nuance. Not everyone who’s protesting is antisemitic, is rooting for violence, or is even causing the violence. They are there for legitimate reasons. And I agree with David. If a person of the college community is disrupting and saying racist, antisemitic things, then, yes, they should be expelled. But we also should be mindful that, who are these people who are saying these things? Some might be members of the university or college community, but some could be from the outside.”

He continued, “And my big fear from the BLM movement is, folks from the outside causing violence and then the blame being foisted upon the people who are legitimately protesting. And that is my big concern when we talk about this latest national protest.”

