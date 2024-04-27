Left-wing “squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was tricked by a social media parody account claiming to be from the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza.”

An X page by the name of “Rabbi Linda Goldstein,” which features satirical posts calling for “trans Palestinian” representation in the NFL and demanding that Hamas be “undesignated” as a terror organization, duped whoever was running Bowman’s account into thinking they wanted to hold a fundraiser for him.

“I really hope you win, I would love to host a fundraiser with you,” Goldstein said to Bowman in an April 11 direct message obtained by the New York Post.

Bowman’s account replied just 30 minutes later with “Thank you, how do we get in touch with you?”

The fake rabbi, who frequently trolls other leftists with Jewish satire, promised the congressman that her “anti-Zionist community can’t wait to help” him raise hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Hi Rabbi, this is Bowman’s staff, we’ll have a member of our finance team follow up with you,” another DM from Bowman’s account said. “We’re grateful.”

Despite Goldstein’s page being filled with obvious jokes and parody, not to mention that no rabbis — or Jewish people other than hostages — are allowed in Gaza, neither Bowman nor his staffers appeared to catch on to the shtick.

Bowman has been one of Israel’s most vocal critics, and recently had to walk back claims he made following the October 7 Hamas attack that reports of rape committed by the terrorists were “propaganda.”

Bowman isn’t doing too well in his primary race against Westchester County Executive George Latimer; early April polls showing him trailing behind by double digits.

When questioned about the DMs by the New York Post, a representative for Bowman brushed it off as a “standard staff response to a direct message.”