NYT Poll: 73% of Voters Say Joe Biden ‘Too Old’ to Be Effective President

Seventy-three percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden, 81, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” is too old to be an effective president, a New York Times/Siena College poll found.
The poll’s crosstabs revealed the breakdown among those who agreed or disagreed that Biden’s age impacts his effectiveness:
- Strongly agree – 47 percent
- Somewhat agree – 26 percent
- Somewhat disagree – 14 percent
- Strongly disagree – 11 percent
Broken down further, the poll found Biden’s age renders him ineffective in the views of various demographics:
- 73 percent of Hispanics
- 65 percent of blacks
- 74 percent of whites
The poll also found every age group believes Biden is ineffective due to age:
- Ages 18-29: 81 percent
- Ages 30-44: 74 percent
- Ages 45-64: 70 percent
- Ages 65+: 73 percent
Among voters who did not vote for Trump or Biden in 2020, a majority found Biden’s age renders him ineffective:
- 73 percent agree
- 7 percent disagree
The poll sampled 980 registered voters from February 25-28 with a 3.5 point margin of error.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
