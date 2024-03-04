NYT Poll: 73% of Voters Say Joe Biden ‘Too Old’ to Be Effective President

US President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Seventy-three percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden, 81, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” is too old to be an effective president, a New York Times/Siena College poll found.

The poll’s crosstabs revealed the breakdown among those who agreed or disagreed that Biden’s age impacts his effectiveness:

  • Strongly agree – 47 percent
  • Somewhat agree – 26 percent
  • Somewhat disagree – 14 percent
  • Strongly disagree – 11 percent

Broken down further, the poll found Biden’s age renders him ineffective in the views of various demographics:

  • 73 percent of Hispanics
  • 65 percent of blacks
  • 74 percent of whites

The poll also found every age group believes Biden is ineffective due to age:

  • Ages 18-29: 81 percent
  • Ages 30-44: 74 percent
  • Ages 45-64: 70 percent
  • Ages 65+: 73 percent

Among voters who did not vote for Trump or Biden in 2020, a majority found Biden’s age renders him ineffective:

  • 73 percent agree
  • 7 percent disagree

The poll sampled 980 registered voters from February 25-28 with a 3.5 point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

