Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the outgoing Senate minority leader, endorsed former President Donald Trump for reelection in 2024.

McConnell’s support of Trump is a signal of unity against President Joe Biden.

The endorsement came just minutes after former presidential candidate Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican primary.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” McConnell said. “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

McConnell praised Trump for working with him “to accomplish great things for the American people” during his term in office. McConnell noted policy successes of “tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary — most importantly, the Supreme Court.”

“I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people,” McConnell said.

McConnell announced in February he would step down from his leadership position following health issues and incidents of freezing up during press conferences. He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

Under McConnell’s leadership, the national debt rose more than $30 trillion, illegal immigration continued, and real wages for American workers remained stagnant. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions.

