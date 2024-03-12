Trump to Rally with Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno Ahead of Senate Primary

Former President Donald Trump will rally alongside his pick for the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio, businessman Bernie Moreno, in Dayton on Saturday.

A press release from the Trump campaign, shared on X by Donald Trump Jr., details that Trump will be a “Special Guest Speaker” at the Buckeye Values PAC rally. Doors to the event open at 12:00 PM ET, and the 45th president will deliver remarks at 4:00 p.m. ET. The rally comes days before next Tuesday’s Ohio Republican Senate primary.

BREAKING: President Trump is coming to rally in Ohio this Saturday in support of @berniemoreno's campaign for US Senate!!! REGISTER FOR YOUR TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/xlZ9jbM11D pic.twitter.com/Jgz2YrI8Uf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2024

Trump endorsed Moreno back in mid-December and urged Republicans to unite behind the Ohio businessman as the party’s Senate nominee in the Buckeye State, contending he is “exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate.”

“Bernie will always stand up to the Fascist ‘nut jobs’ and the spineless RINOS in order to fight the corrupt Deep State that is destroying our Country,” he added.

The senate candidate has seen a surge since Trump’s endorsement, expanding his lead in internal polling.

A Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll—sponsored by the Moreno campaign and conducted between December 3-5 before the endorsement—found Moreno leading a three-way race by four points. Moreno sat at 23 percent, followed by his establishment opponents, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose at 19 percent and State Sen. Matt Dolan (R) at 18 percent.

The poll, first reported by Politico, sampled 600 likely GOP primary voters in Ohio, and the margin of error is plus or minus four percent.

A February survey conducted by the campaign’s pollster found that Moreno surged in the months after landing the 45th president’s support. Moreno had a 10-point lead over LaRose in this poll, at 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively, while Dolan registered at 19 percent.

When Fabrizio, Lee & Associates informed voters that Moreno had Trump’s backing and asked them again for their preference, Moreno took exactly half of all support. Dolan moved into second place at 22 percent, while LaRose dropped to 19 percent.

That poll, which was also first reported by Politico, sampled 500 likely GOP primary voters between February 25-26. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.