A California former middle school teacher has pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charges after being arrested last year for having sex with a 14-year-old boy in a locked classroom.

Michelle Christine Solis, 46, was the eighth grade victim’s teacher at Sycamore Junior High School in Gridley when she “friended” him on Instagram in 2021, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

In the weeks leading up to the boy’s graduation, prosecutors said Solis began messaging him and sent four explicit photos of herself.

She then had “sexual intercourse with him in a locked classroom on the day of the student’s eighth grade graduation,” officials stated.

Gridley Police began investigating after the explicit photos and rumors began circulating in the local community in October 2023, leading detectives to uncover the communication between Solis and the boy on his phone.

Solis was arrested in November, then “immediately” bailed out from the Butte County Jail on a $15,000 bond, prosecutors said.

As part of her no contest plea, Solis stipulated that she would be registered as a sex offender and could face up to four years in state prison.

Her sentencing is due to take place on June 6.