Michigan Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden as Voters Express Support for Mass Deportation of Illegal Aliens

Former President Donald Trump has the edge on President Joe Biden in the critical swing state of Michigan, according to a Spry Strategies poll, continuing a trend in the Wolverine State that has persisted for months.

The poll, released Tuesday night, also finds that most voters in the state back mass deportation of illegal aliens.

In a head-to-head matchup with Biden, Trump leads 48 percent to 43.7 percent. Another 8.3 percent of respondents were unsure or did not have an opinion on who they would back if the election were today.

Trump maintains an advantage over Biden in a race with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but by a closer margin. He takes 43 percent of support, followed by Biden at 39.8 percent. Kennedy Jr. lands in third place with 8.8 percent, while 3.8 percent would vote for “another candidate.” Just 4.6 percent of likely voters are undecided in this scenario.

Spry Strategies also gauged issue importance to voters, finding that when combined, economic issues lead the way. More than a third of respondents said either cost of living (20.8 percent) or the economy generally (16.4 percent) were the top issues to them.

Abortion received the second-highest response at 21 percent, while illegal immigration registered as the next highest-rated top issue for voters at 14.6 percent.

The poll further finds that a majority of voters (51.6) percent feel their families’ “economic security and personal safety was better under” Trump than it is under Biden. Just 37.1 percent say the opposite.

Zoning in further on the border and immigration, the poll shows that 55.7 percent of likely Michigan voters rate “the current situation” at the southern border at a “crisis” level. Another 21.6 percent say the situation is “a serious problem,” and 14.5 percent see it as “a somewhat serious problem.”

Most Michiganders back a mass deportation effort to remove illegal aliens from the country, including 43.7 percent who would “strongly agree” with such an undertaking and 18.4 percent who would “somewhat agree.” Just over three out of ten voters are against mass deportation to varying degrees.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading by 3.4 percent in Michigan. He has the advantage in seven of the last nine polls factored into the average, dating back to January, while he and Biden tied in the other two.

The poll sampled 709 likely voters in the state from March 25-28, and the margin of error is ± 3.7 percentage points.