Mitch McConnell, 82, Vows to Remain in Senate to Fight His Own Party

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 82, intends to remain in the U.S. Senate to oppose conservatives who support a truce between Russia and Ukraine, he said Monday.

McConnell announced in February he would step down as Senate minority leader at the end of the cycle following health issues and incidents of freezing up during press conferences. He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

In an interview on WHAS, Terry Meiner asked McConnell what his “mindset” is “when your feet hit the floor in the morning?”

“I’m not leaving the Senate,” McConnell said. “I’m particularly involved in actually fighting back against the isolationist movement in my own party. …Andd the symbol of that lately is ‘Are we gonna help Ukraine or not?’”

“I’ve got this sort of on my mind for the next couple years as something I’m going to focus on,” he said.

McConnell slammed conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who oppose financially supporting the war in Ukraine.

“What’s made it more troublesome is, it seems to me, others are heading in that direction, making arguments that are easily refuted. We’re not losing any of our troops; the Ukrainians are the ones doing the fighting,” McConnell said. “If the Russians take Ukraine, some NATO country would be next and then we will be right in the middle of it.”

Q: “What’s your mindset now when your feet hit the floor in the morning?” McConnell: "I'm not leaving the Senate. And I'm particularly involved in fighting back against the isolationist movement in my own party. The symbol lately is ‘are we gonna help Ukraine or not.’” pic.twitter.com/VHZprlxMGY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 1, 2024

Under McConnell’s leadership, the national debt rose more than $30 trillion, illegal immigration continued, and real wages for American workers remained stagnant. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.