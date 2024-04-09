Ipsos Poll: Biden Surrenders Latino Support, While Trump Surges  

Latino support for President Joe Biden shrunk over his tenure by 12 points, while former President Donald Trump surged among Latinos by three points during the same period, an Axios/Ipsos poll found.

The survey is a warning sign for Biden, who failed to tamp down rising costs amid soaring inflation. It also confirms previous New York Times/Siena College polling.

The Ipsos poll found the following among Latinos:

Trump gained 29 points on Biden since he assumed office in 2021 (53-24).

Biden only holds a three point lead among those who say they intend to vote this November.

Trump holds a 22-point lead over Biden on who can handle the costly economy.

Trump also holds an 11-point lead on reducing soaring crime.

The poll also found Republicans maintained a three point lead on which party is better equipped to deal with Biden’s costly economy, down from a seven point lead from 2023.

Republicans also continue to lead on reducing the nationwide crime wave by four points, down from eight points in 2023.

Latino voters still prefer Biden on the issue of abortion, which is a historic weak point of the GOP.

Trump began an effort on Monday to curtail Biden’s lead on abortion, a top ten issue among voters. Abortion is a state issue, Trump said.

His statement is in contrast to some Republicans and Democrats who want to use the federal government to undermine states’ rights by legislating a national law to render abortion illegal or legal.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land,” Trump said.

The poll sampled 1,012 Latino adults from March 22-28, 2024, with a 3.6 point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.