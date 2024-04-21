Former Philadelphia Police Officer Found Guilty in Murder of 12-Year-Old

Former Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza was found guilty Friday over the murder of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio in March 2022.

CNN reported that Siderio allegedly shot at the vehicle belonging to Mendoza and three other plainclothes officers on March 1, 2022, and Mendoza responded by giving chase.

Siderio threw away his gun during the pursuit yet Mendoza shot him three times.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Mendoza was initially charged with first degree murder and voluntary manslaughter but pleaded down to third-degree murder.

Mendoza had been with the Philadelphia police five years when he shot Siderio in 2022. He could face up to 40 years in prison over the incident.

