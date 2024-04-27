Pennsylvania Trump-supported Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick predicted to Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Pennsylvania will be a red state by 2028.

McCormick, a veteran and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who formally clinched the Republican nomination on Tuesday, joined the program with host and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Boyle highlighted a report from Penn-Star Capital correspondent Nick Field, which revealed that Republicans are making voter registration gains in every single one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties:

Field notes that “during the COVID-delayed voter registration deadline in May 2020, the Democratic advantage was D+803,427” for the state, but the number is now D+397,241, meaning they have lost more than 300,000 registered voters from their edge since the last election.

“That’s one of the many reasons that President Trump’s going to win in November, and I’m going to win,” McCormick, who is looking to unseat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), said. “We are becoming a red state for a whole bunch of reasons, but mostly because the left and the Democratic Party moving so far to the left that they’re out of step with Pennsylvanians.”

“There was about a one million registered voter advantage among Democrats over Republicans in Pennsylvania, the year that Trump won in 2016. Today, it’s less than 400,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, and I think by Election Day, it’ll be closer to 300,000,” McCormick added.

McCormick further forecasted that he would return to Breitbart News Saturday in 2028 as a sitting United States senator to discuss how Pennsylvania transformed into a red state from a purple state.

“And by 2028, we’re going to be red, and I’m going to come on your program a year or two after I become a senator, and we’re going to talk about the fact that Pennsylvania has flipped to being a red state,” he said.

McCormick credited former President Donald Trump for the major shift in Pennsylvania, emphasizing his appeal to blue-collar workers.

“I give President Trump a lot of credit for this because he has appealed to blue-collar voters that were traditionally Democrats that have looked at these crazy policies of the left and said, ‘Hey … that’s no longer my party. And the party of the Republican Party, which is increasingly becoming a working family party, is much more in line with my needs and interests,’” he added. “And that’s why I’m going to win, that’s why Trump’s going to win, and that’s why Pennsylvania is becoming an important part of our red coalition across the country.”

