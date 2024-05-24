Trump Campaign: 25,000 Turned Out for Bronx Rally

Thousands turned out for former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx, the Trump campaign announced on Thursday.

“25,000 PATRIOTS IN THE BRONX FOR @realDonaldTrump!” the Trump campaign announced alongside pictures from the rally, showing a sea of supporters:

25,000 PATRIOTS IN THE BRONX FOR @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/ipB2ZEBD6r — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 24, 2024

Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday, May 23, 2024…. pic.twitter.com/zSkvViyB7b — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) May 24, 2024

The crowd was extremely receptive to Trump as the former president told them, “But above all, New Yorkers have something called common sense, and we do have common sense — an old-fashioned American common sense is exactly what I intend to bring back to the White House, just like we had for four years.”

“We rebuilt the military. We cut taxes — the biggest tax cut in history, the biggest regulation cut in history. We defeated ISIS,” Trump continued, promising supporters, “The minute crooked Joe Biden shuffles out the door, I will rapidly rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

“Look, we had the greatest economy in history…It doesn’t matter whether you’re black or brown or white or whatever the hell color you are. It doesn’t matter. We are all Americans, and we’re going to pull together as Americans,” Trump said, pointing out that President Joe Biden’s policies are hurting black and Hispanic communities, particularly.

He continued:

Real earnings for African Americans are down 5.6 percent. African Americans are getting slaughtered. Hispanic Americans are getting slaughtered. And these millions and millions of people that are coming into our country, the biggest impact and the biggest negative impact is against our black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything they can lose.

“They’re the ones that are affected most by what’s happening — not only the fact that you’ve lost the use of your schools, your parks, your hospitals,” Trump said.

During the rally, the crowd broke out into several chants, including, “Four more years!” “We love Trump!” and “Build the wall!”

WATCH the rally below: