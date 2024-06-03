Thirty-nine percent of Americans were unsurprised that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg won the conviction of former President Donald Trump, while 34 percent felt disappointed, a CBS News poll found Sunday.

The survey suggests Americans have mixed feelings about the conviction, which many legal commentators believe was secured by novel legal theory. Trump pledged on May 31 to appeal the verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-July, shortly before the Republican Party’s convention.

The poll sampled 989 adults from May 30-June 1 with a 5.2 point margin of error. The trial concluded on May 30.

The poll asked respondents, “How do you personally feel about Donald Trump being found guilty? CHECK ALL THAT APPLY”

The poll found:

S ur pris ed – 2 2 percent

U ns ur pr ised – 39 percent

A ng r y – 25 percent

D i sappointed – 34 percent

S ad – 22 percent

R el ie v ed – 29 percent

G l ad – 3 1 percent

H op eful – 1 9 percent

The poll also asked respondents, “Has this case made you more confident or less confident in the U.S. justice system, or has it had no impact either way?”

A plurality said the trial made them less confident in the justice system, while one third said it made no impact on them.

M o re confident – 27 percent

L ess confident – 40 percent

N o i mp act – 3 3 percent

“This can’t be allowed to happen to other presidents; it should never be allowed to happen in the future,” Trump said day after the verdict was reached. “But this is far beyond me. This is bigger than Trump. This is bigger than me.”

“Make America great again,” he said. “Remember November 5.”

