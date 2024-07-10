Pro-Biden North Carolina Democrats Block RFK Jr., Cornel West from Ballot, Approve Constitution Party Candidate

The Democrat-majority North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) blocked Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the November general election ballot on Tuesday, upholding an earlier decision.

However, the board approved the Constitution Party, enabling the small party to include a candidate on the ballot.

Liberals West and RFK Jr., candidates for the Justice for All Party and the We the People Party, respectively, would likely siphon votes from Democrat President Joe Biden. The candidate for the conservative Constitution Party is expected to garner votes otherwise going to Biden’s challenger, former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Democrats Alan Hirsch, Jefferson Carmon, and Siobhan Millen on the NCSBE have been alleged to collude to block the voting rights of North Carolinians and boost Biden’s flailing campaign after immense pressure from national Democrats and Biden’s allies in Washington.

The Fair Election Fund — an election integrity watchdog that launched a $175,000 media blitz Monday, which includes ads targeting the three Democrats — has blasted the decision as politically biased. Its ruling came despite both West and Kennedy amassing enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot.

🚨 ELECTION INTERFERENCE 🚨@NCSBE just doubled down on their campaign to block voting rights and keep RFK Jr. and Cornel West off the ballot. This is an anti-democratic attempt to keep Biden’s competition off the ballot. We will do everything possible to expose this and put… — Fair Election Fund (@FairElectFund) July 9, 2024

Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), senior adviser to the Fair Election Fund, released a statement blasting the board for doubling down on its earlier decision:

Democrats on the NCSBE are running an election interference scheme right in front of our eyes. Their move to refuse to certify RFK Jr. and Cornel West for the North Carolina ballot not only tips the scales in favor of their failing candidate Joe Biden, but it is a blatant assault on our democratic process. This is just the beginning of the Democrats’ attempt to eliminate Biden’s competition at the ballot box in key swing states across the country, and we will continue to hold them accountable and highlight their hypocrisy. The Fair Election Fund will pursue every avenue possible to expose Biden’s election interference racket and put a stop to this in other states.

The group’s ad, which can be seen here, highlights actions that the three Democrats on the NCSBE have taken to undermine Trump.

The NCSBE is being investigated by the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and the House Administration Committee, led by Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI), for improprieties.

The two committees “are concerned that the NCSBE’s decision was politically motivated and may have been done to influence the 2024 presidential election by limiting the candidates for which voters may cast their ballots,” Jordan and Steil wrote.

That investigation comes after the board was litigated and shown to have improperly denied ballot access to the Green Party in 2022.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.