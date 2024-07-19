Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member known for using extreme rhetoric against Republicans, sent President Joe Biden a letter on the July 4th weekend comparing him to a “tiring baseball pitcher”

The letter, which the New York Times reported Thursday, is a public rebuke from a former ally of Biden, who refuses to bow out of the presidential race. Most calls for Biden to step aside from top congressional Democrats have been via leaks to the media. In Raskin’s case, the congressman confirmed he sent the letter.

“I wrote that letter to the president over the Fourth of July weekend,” Raskin told the Times, noting he wished Biden would discuss stepping down as the party’s presumptive nominee:

My point was that we needed a strategic internal discussion about how to move forward to decisively win the election, which is of immeasurable importance to the future of America. The letter expressed my profound affection for the president, my great concern for the future of the country and my confidence in the judgment he would make. None of those things has changed.

Raskin used Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martínez’s 2003 Game Seven American League Championship as a metaphor. Martínez lost the game to the New York Yankees after being left on the mount as a tired pitcher.

“There is no shame in taking a well-deserved bow to the overflowing appreciation of the crowd when your arm is tired out, and there is real danger for the team in ignoring the statistics,” Raskin wrote in the letter:

Your situation is tricky because you are both our star pitcher and our manager. But in democracy, as you have shown us more than any prior president, you are not a manager acting all alone; you are the co-manager along with our great team and our great people. Caucus with the team, Mr. President. Hear them out. You will make the right decision.

The letter comes as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), two Democrat power brokers, are working to end Biden’s political career, according to multiple media reports.

Democrats are privately circulating “jarring” polling numbers to apparently convince the Democrat party to break with Biden, the New York Times reported. The numbers, produced by Blue Rose Research, show only 18 percent of voters believe Biden is mentally fit, including 36 percent of voters who cast a ballot for Biden in 2020.

About two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, an Associated Press/NORC poll found Wednesday.

