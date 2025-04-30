A federal judge ordered that the suspect behind the firebombing of a Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri, be released from federal custody ahead of his upcoming court date.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica Hedges agreed that Owen McIntire, 19, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, should be released after McIntire’s lawyers “argued” he be released, noting that “he has no criminal record” and that he has “strong ties to his community in Missouri,” according to KMBC News.

McIntire’s lawyers also argued that he be released, noting his “medical and mental health needs.”

McIntire has reportedly “been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,” Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), depression, and gender dysphoria, according to court records.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported that McIntire had been accused of firebombing the Kansas City Tesla dealership with Molotov cocktails and that he is facing federal charges, which include “a single count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device, and one count of malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.”

In a press release, the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs explained:

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, on March 17, at approximately 11:16 p.m., an officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department (KCMOPD) in the vicinity of the Kansas City (KC) Tesla Center observed smoke coming from a grey Cybertruck parked in the KC Tesla Center parking lot. The officer also observed an unbroken suspected incendiary device near the burning Cybertruck. KCMOPD recovered the unbroken incendiary device, also known as a Molotov cocktail. The fire spread from the Cybertruck to a second Cybertruck in the lot. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The Cybertrucks had sale prices of $105,485 and $107,485. Additionally, two charging stations were damaged by the fire, each of which is valued at approximately $550.

“Let me be extremely clear to anyone who still wants to firebomb a Tesla property: you will not evade us,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it.”