AP Poll: About Two-Thirds of Democrats Want Biden to Quit Presidential Race

About two-thirds of Democrats want President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, an Associated Press/NORC poll found Wednesday.

The poll comes after Biden’s infamous debate performance and his vow to remain in the race despite pressure from party members to drop out.

The AP reported its findings:

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll, sharply undercutting his post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him. The new survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, conducted as Biden works to salvage his candidacy two weeks after his debate flop, also found that only about 3 in 10 Democrats are extremely or very confident that he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, down slightly from 40% in an AP-NORC poll in February. … The poll provides some evidence that Black Democrats are among Biden’s strongest supporters, with roughly half in the survey saying he should continue running, compared to about 3 in 10 white and Hispanic Democrats. Overall, seven in 10 Americans think Biden should drop out, with Democrats only slightly less likely than Republicans and independents to say that he should make way for a new nominee.

The poll sampled 1,253 adults from July 11-15 and has a 3.8-point margin of error. Dozens of House Democrats oppose simply handing Biden the party’s nomination and reportedly plan to speak out against the president’s status as the de facto nominee. The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump paused Democrat infighting about whether or not Biden should remain the presumptive Democrat nominee. Not one Democrat publicly came out against Biden since the violent attack on Saturday against Democracy, a positive sign for the president. The pause appears to be ending, however, though it remains unclear if opposition to Biden can cut through the current media cycle of the RNC, Trump’s pick for vice president, and the assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

