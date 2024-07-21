Trump Vows to Remedy the Damage Done by President Joe Biden

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump vowed to remedy the damage President Joe Biden has done to the country in a post on Truth Social, after Biden announced he would not run again in 2024.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Biden announced in a statement Sunday that he decided he would no longer run for president in 2024.

