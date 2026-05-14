Exclusive: Brandon Gill on How to Crush the Left in Debate

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) talked about debating.

Gill said, “I think that with most political debates…the American people want to see leaders who are straightforward and candid about what we’re talking about.”

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