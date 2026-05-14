Exclusive — Brandon Gill on What Democrats Stand For: Cultural Marxism, Hatred of Trump/Christians/White People

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) talked about Democrats.

Gill said, “Taking a Marxist economic framework and putting it on top of civil society and culture more broadly…that has been their political strategy … It comes down to we hate the president, we hate Christians, we hate white people.”

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