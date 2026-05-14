Video: Harrison Ford Calls for ‘Extended Social Justice’ for ‘Indigenous Peoples … Killed in Cold Blood’ in Commencement Address

Star Wars star and long-time climate doomer Harrison Ford called for “cultural change” and demanded that America “extend social justice” during his commencement address at Arizona State University on Monday.

Ford, who is worth an estimated $300 million and typically earns up to $25 million per movie and who has a huge fleet of private jets and other aircraft, urged the graduates to “harness” their “power” and to “use your voice” as he warned about social justice and ranted about climate change.

“We need cultural change,” he railed from the podium. “We need to extend social justice. We need to respect and elevate the indigenous peoples that are being marginalized, and in many cases, killed in cold blood.”

It is not immediately clear where Ford thinks “indigenous people” are being “killed in cold blood” in the U.S.A. today.

In other parts of his address, Ford urged grads to take action.

“The world you are stepping into… the world my generation left you… is a real mess,” he said. He went on to claim that humanity has an “essential mandate” to “protect 30 percent of the world’s land and se by 2030,” he said, “to prevent the mass extinction” and to “slow the warming of our planet.”

He also claimed that “we are losing nature to profiteering, corruption, conflict.”

Yet, on the other hand, Ford then told the grad to “find a place” for themselves and to “build something that didn’t exist yesterday,” before telling grads to “stand up for someone who can’t stand up for themselves,” and to use their voice to affect change.

“This is your time. Own it. Enjoy every second of it,” he advised.

Like many other Hollywood leftists, Ford has been pushing the religious tenets of climate change for years. But he is also not above using private jets to fly around the world even as he advocates for his “science.” In 2024, for instance, Ford took criticism for using private jets to get back and forth from a birthday outing with his wife, actress Calista Flockhart.

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