Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris, Has 18-Point Advantage Among Young Voters

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris nationally, with double-digit advantages over the presumptive Democrat nominee among young voters and independents, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

The poll, published Monday, finds that 45 percent of registered voters back Trump in a deeper field over Harris, who registers at 41 percent.

The poll was notably conducted from July 19 — the day after journalist Mark Halperin’s bombshell and correct report that Biden would bow out of the race on Sunday — to July 21. Harris performs just one point better than Biden, who trails Trump by five points in a crowded field.

BREAKING NEWS: Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time: * plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely * Jon Meacham polishing up remarks * Biden with NOT resign the presidency * Biden will… https://t.co/l0LrfDTvOL — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) July 18, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. follows with six percent in the Trump-Harris match-up, while the Green Party’s Jill Stein garners two percent. Independent Cornel West and Liberation Chase Oliver each have one percent support.

The 45th president holds a considerable lead over Harris and the rest of the field among both young voters and independents. Of respondents in the 18-34 age demographic, 47 percent back him, while just 29 percent support Harris.

He is also beating Harris by 15 points in the 35-49 age group, while Harris has a ten-point lead with voters ages 50-64 and among those 65 and older.

Trump enjoys a 46 percent to 32 percent lead over Harris with independent voters in the six-person field.

These trends hold true in a hypothetical two-way race between Trump and Harris, where the 45th president has the overall edge but by a narrower margin of 49 percent to 47 percent.

In this scenario, independents break for Trump over Harris at a rate of 55 percent to 41 percent. He also wins 58 percent of voters between ages 18 and 34, while 39 percent of this demographic supports Harris. The 45th president posts a ten-point lead among respondents aged 35-49, while Harris is eight points ahead in the 50-64 demographic and 11 points ahead with voters 65 and up.

The poll sampled 1,257 registered voters, and the margin of error is ± 2.8 percentage points.

A HarrisX/Forbes poll, also published Monday, showed Trump ten points ahead of Harris nationally.