Poll: Donald Trump Makes Massive Gains with Muslim-American Voters

Muslim-American voters are apparently looking at former President Donald Trump more favorably, a poll found as the 2024 presidential election looms.

Trump’s standing among the group has taken a positive turn compared to four years ago, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The outlet noted:

Trump, 78, would have the support of 30% of Muslim voters if the 2024 election were held today, compared with the 23% he earned against Joe Biden four years ago, according to a survey by the Rainey Center, a self-described “post partisan” public policy research nonprofit. Vice President Kamala Harris would receive 62% of the Muslim vote, according to the survey, which drew from a sample that was 49% registered Democrats, 28% registered independents and 18% registered Republicans.

The poll surveyed 600 self-identified Muslims through online panels conducted August 23-29, 2024, the article said, adding, “The margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.8%.”

Trump allies have been working with Arab-American activists and donors, Breitbart News reported in May, noting that polls showed at the time he was “crushing” President Joe Biden when it came to Arab-American and Muslim voters residing in crucial swing states.

Biden has since been replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Breitbart News noted:

The polling average between six battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin–found Trump at a whopping 57 percent with Muslim and Arab-American voters, while Biden scored less than half of that at 25 percent.

In addition, a Muslim activist group known as “Abandon Biden” organized several operations in nine swing states to keep Biden from winning reelection in November, Breitbart News reported in May. The outlet noted the group’s effort was reportedly “punishment for his handling of the Israel and Hamas war.”

An Emerson College survey published on Thursday shows Harris is losing momentum while Trump appears to be closing the gap, the outlet reported on Friday.

“This is something Trump predicted, in part, as he said in August that Harris’s ‘honeymoon’ period would come to its eventual end,” the article read.

Trump: Harris’s Honeymoon Period Will End When People Get to Know Her

C-SPAN