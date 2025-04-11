More than a dozen illegal aliens have been charged with stealing the identities of Americans, defrauding the Social Security Administration in the process, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials announced on Friday.

According to ICE officials, 18 criminal illegal aliens were each charged with aggravated identity theft, misuse of Social Security numbers, and false statements regarding American citizenship with intent to engage in illegal employment.

If convicted, the illegal aliens each face anywhere from 2 to 12 years in prison. Those illegal aliens charged are:

Luvin Daniel Hernandez Amador, of Honduras, was indicted on Feb. 27, 2025;

Elvin Donahel Hernandez Amador, of Honduras, was indicted on Dec. 17, 2024;

Elmer Modesto Amador, of Honduras, was indicted on Oct. 1, 2024;

Junior Eduardo Ferrufino Andino, of Honduras, was indicted on Oct. 1, 2024;

Noe Ardon, of Honduras, was indicted on June 25, 2024;

Sindi Yamileth Mejia Avila, of Guatemala, was indicted on Dec. 17, 2024;

Cristian Daniel Diaz-Garcia, of Honduras, is scheduled for trial in April 2025;

Pedro Amaya Enriquez, of Honduras, was indicted on June 25, 2024;

Juan Resendiz Ledesma, of Mexico, was indicted on June 25, 2024;

Erlin Maradiaga-Flores, of Honduras, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024, to 2 years in federal prison;

Nidia Maradiaga-Flores, of Honduras, is scheduled for trial in April 2025;

Allan Gomez-Zelaya, of Honduras, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft on Jan. 30, 2024. Sentencing set for April 15, 2025;

Elieser Gomez-Zelaya, of Honduras, had a superseding indictment returned on Sept. 27, 2023;

Juan Molina-Salles, of Honduras, was indicted Sept. 6, 2023.

The charges come as President Donald Trump’s administration is ramping up enforcement of federal laws relating to identity theft among illegal aliens.

This week, for example, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced a deal with ICE to help the agency more easily locate and detain illegal aliens who have been ordered deported as well as those who have stolen Americans’ Social Security numbers.

From 2012 to 2016, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) found potentially 39 million cases in which Americans had their identities and Social Security numbers stolen by illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.