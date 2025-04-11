A woman who allegedly socked a pro-life activist during a street interview in Harlem, New York, last week has been arrested, the New York Post reported.

Brianna J. Rivers, 30, was arrested on Thursday and is facing one count of second-degree assault for allegedly punching 23-year-old Savannah Craven Antao in the face during a video interview about abortion, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

“Just got word from detectives Brianna J Rivers was arrested! God is good!,” Craven Antao said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you detectives at the 28th precinct NYC! #BlueLivesMatter #JusticeIsServed #ThankYouGod,” she added in the post caption.

Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported that Craven Antao has worked for years as a pro-life advocate and regularly does street interviews for her YouTube channel and various organizations.

When the encounter was captured on video, Craven Antao was working with Live Action as a pro-life reporter. Live Action shared footage of the alleged assault, and Live Action President Lila Rose shared a picture of Craven Antao with blood streaming down her face.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on April 3 near W 126 St. and Lenox Avenue where according to NYPD an individual “did strike the 23-year-old female victim with a closed fist causing a laceration.”

According to Live Action, the woman later identified as Rivers stated during the interview, “You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child.”

Antao replied, “I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused,” before Rivers allegedly struck her in the face and walked off.

The interviewer told CNA, “I had absolutely no time to see that it was coming.”

According to the report, Craven’s husband, Henry, said the woman walked away when he intervened to protect his wife. The pair called the police, although the alleged assailant could not be located at the time. Antao went to the hospital where she received two stitches. She said she is raising money for a security fund through her YouTube channel.

Antao expressed sympathy for the woman who allegedly struck her, saying, “I know that that woman was hurting inside.”

“And that’s why I still want to pray for her, and that she finds peace with herself,” she told CNA, replying “absolutely not” when asked if the alleged attack will deter her from future pro-life work.

Following the incident, Rivers apologized while also accusing Antao of “pushing this one-sided narrative.”

“To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” Rivers wrote. “She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.”

The social media post also included a picture of a statement accusing Antao of intentionally antagonizing Rivers during the street interview in Harlem.

“I need a platform to share my side of events. She has 7 million views making me out to be a ‘child killing’ monster when she knows the truth. She railroaded me into all of this,” Rivers wrote.

“She needs to release the unedited footage with her relentless antagonization on a subject that is very touchy. I will not allow my image to be defamed by this woman’s actions. Anyone who knows me knows how respectful I am, I don’t even litter, there’s no way you believe I’m punching people for disagreeing with my POV,” she continued.

Neither Antao or Rivers responded to the Post’s request for comment.

Rivers reportedly started a GoFundMe page where she asked for funds to hire a defense attorney. That page had raised $8,695 by Friday morning, but appeared to have been taken down by the afternoon.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.