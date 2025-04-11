Self Own: China Taunts Americans with AI-Generated Videos of How Awful Chinese Sweatshops Are

The Chinese Communist Party is attacking Americans with AI-generated videos depicting them as overweight slobs working in sweatshops in the wake of President Donald Trump introducing tariffs on China.

In a desperate attempt to attack the United States, China appeared to inadvertently admit it forces its own people to slave away in sweatshops — where workers make low wages for long hours under poor conditions — by sharing AI-generated videos depicting Americans working in those conditions, instead.

Watch Below:

The videos show AI-generated Americans — who the Chinese fantasize about being all overweight — making products like Nike shoes while they drink soda and eat potato chips.

One video includes a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 hit “Proud Mary,” honing in on the lyrics, “You don’t have to worry if you have no money, the people on the river are happy to give. Big wheel keep on turnin’, proud Mary keep on burnin’. Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river.”

Behind the AI-generated factory workers is a sign that reads, “Make America Strong Again.”

At the end of the video, a sign reading, “Make America Rich Again” is displayed above falling billboards of companies including Tesla, Apple, Nvidia, and Nike.

Watch Below:

Some videos even feature President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk working in a Chinese-style sweatshop.

Watch Below:

The AI video appears to have first been posted by a now-deleted Instagram account that had the handle @Jumbo-AI, according to a report by Daily Mail.

As Breitbart News reported, stocks soared on Wednesday after President Trump paused tariff hikes on dozens of U.S. trade partners while hitting China with a punishing 125 percent tariff.

“This wasn’t retreat. It was redirection. The president pulled off a flash launch, turning a tariff-induced selloff into a strategic masterstroke,” Breitbart’s John Carney explained.

China’s desperate AI-videos is not the first time the Chinese Communist Party has admitted to its own slave labor.

Last year, China promoted Xinjiang sweatshops as the future of “Made in China” with the communist country’s Xinhua news service boasting that “large-scale labor-intensive industries” were blossoming in the Xinjiang province due to Uyghurs slaves.

