Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said during his appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris running away from her record is “the most audacious thing that we’ve seen in the history of American politics.”

Vance joined host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in a prerecorded interview that aired on Saturday’s program.

Boyle asked Vance why Harris has not solved the problems of the past four years, which she now pledges to fix.

“Well, this is the lie at the heart of her campaign: It’s that she has nothing to do with Joe Biden, even though she’s the sitting vice president, she has nothing to do with the trillions of dollars of new spending, even though she cast the deciding vote on that new spending, and she has nothing to do with the wide-open southern border, even though she was appointed as the border czar,” Vance said.

“All of the problems of the country’s governance the last four years, her handwriting is all over it,'” he continued. “In some cases, she and Biden bragged that she was the critical person in implementing or making those policies happen, but now she realizes they’re unpopular, and she’s trying to run away from the sitting president, even though she’s his vice president and has been the entire administration.”

“I mean, in some ways, it’s the most audacious thing that we’ve seen in the history of American politics,” Vance added.

He then contrasted Harris’s efforts to run from her record with Trump’s touting of his own record as president while on the campaign trail.

“I mean, if you think of President Trump, his entire campaign, or at least a big chunk of it, he’s talking about his record, right? He’s talking about the fact that when he was president, inflation was at 1.5 percent; when he was president, the border was secure,” Vance said. “When he was president, take-home pay was rising as fast as it had in 40 years. And he talks about these things both because they’re true, but because when you’ve had a position of incredible power and responsibility, you should be honest with the American people about what you did.”

“She is the Vice President right now as we speak, and she says that she has these ideas, and yet she’s not implementing any of them,” he added. “It suggests that she’s just fundamentally dishonest. I think the good thing is that the American people are waking up to this.”