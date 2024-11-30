The establishment media launched a massive psychological operation to convince people that President-elect Donald Trump is dangerous, according to podcaster Joe Rogan.

During Thursday’s episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he spoke about how the media used to be friendly towards Trump but has increasingly become hostile to him, Fox News reported on Friday.

When talking about the media, Rogan said, “What you’re seeing with Trump, regardless of his flaws, is a massive concentrated psy-op. They’ve distorted who he is to the point where most people think that way. Most people think that way. They’ve had narratives.”

In a social media post on Friday, Elon Musk shared the clip of Rogan’s show and said, “It was a coordinated sychological operation”:

Rogan then gave his definition of “sychological operation,” adding that it was “where they’ve decided to distort people’s perceptions of things.”

Prior to Election Day, when Trump won in a landslide after campaigning against Vice President Kamala Harris (D), Trump appeared for a three-hour interview on Rogan’s show. However, the episode was buried in search results on Google’s YouTube once it surpassed 34 million views within less than 72 hours after it was posted, Breitbart News reported on October 29.

The outlet, which deemed the action to be election interference, continued:

On Monday night, Breitbart News searched “Rogan Trump” in the YouTube search bar, which returned results for videos about the podcast episode and other similar political videos — but not the actual interview itself. Similar searches, including the full names of both Rogan and the former president had similar results. In our test, Breitbart News scrolled down the YouTube page to review more than 50 videos and did not successfully find Rogan’s interview with Trump on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

It is interesting to note that Gallup polling found in October that Americans’ trust in the establishment media hit a record low in 2024, per Breitbart News.