Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported to his native El Salvador by the Trump administration, is being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a convicted human smuggler told Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents that he hired Abrego Garcia to smuggle illegal aliens into the United States, a new report reveals.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, House and Senate Democrats are demanding that President Donald Trump fly Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. from El Salvador after he was deported alongside other suspected gang members under a deal with President Nayib Bukele.

Abrego Garcia has for years been accused of being an MS-13 gang member as well as beating his wife at his former residence in Maryland — to the point that she sought two orders of protection against him.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released bodycam footage from a 2022 traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol where troopers can be seen pulling over Abrego Garcia, who was driving a vehicle that belonged to 38-year-old Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes.

Inside the vehicle were nine people, none of whom had luggage. Troopers suspected the people were illegal aliens being smuggled into the U.S. interior, but after speaking with federal agents they allowed Abrego Garcia to continue on his route.

Hernandez-Reyes, a convicted felon serving time in federal prison in Alabama, was charged in a 2020 7-count indictment for operating a human smuggling scheme that brought illegal aliens into the United States interior from the southern border.

FBI agents, according to ABC News, are interviewing Hernandez-Reyes, who reportedly told them that he hired Abrego Garcia to help smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

The ABC News report states:

Hernandez-Reyes told investigators that he previously operated a ‘taxi service’ based in Baltimore. He claimed to have met Abrego Garcia around 2015 and claimed to have hired him on multiple occasions to transport undocumented migrants from Texas to various locations in the United States, the sources told ABC News. The frequency and time frame of the alleged trips was not immediately clear.

The DOJ is now investigating the alleged human smuggling incident involving Abrego Garcia out of Tennessee, allegedly hired by Hernandez-Reyes.

Several Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), have traveled to El Salvador to demand that Abrego Garcia be released from the El Salvadoran prison where he is currently an inmate and returned to the United States.

Van Hollen has championed Abrego Garcia, declaring him an innocent victim of Trump’s mass deportation goals.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.