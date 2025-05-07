Department of Labor Cuts $13.6 Million in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Grants for ‘Gender-Expansive People’

The Department of Labor (DOL) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut 25 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants, saving $8.4 million that would have been spent on fostering inclusive environments for “gender-expansive people” and other “woke” initiatives.

The DOL and DOGE on Tuesday announced that they had canceled $13.6 million in DEI grants, which DOGE said included:

$716k for “DEIA materials, training modules, and support networks”

$398k for “gender equity awareness training”

$350k to “migrant sending or receiving communities”

A source familiar said that the grants included funding other controversial programs, including:

An equity summit to foster inclusive working environments that are safe for women and “gender-expansive people,” particularly those of color, those with disabilities or neurodivergence, transgender people, and those underrepresented in tech.

A program for underrepresented communities through Greater Houston, Texas, including women of color, those with disabilities, justice-involved women, immigrant women, transgender women, and more.

A pre-apprentice program and “nontraditional job training program” in Biloxi, Mississippi for women, transgender women, and non-binary individuals in the Gulf Coast region.

A DEI program to expand recruitment to historically underrepresented communities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and southwestern Pennsylvania, including women of color, women with disabilities, justice-involved women, the LGBTQI+, and immigrant women.

A program to address climate change and a means to mitigate the impacts of racial, social, and economic justices on vulnerable communities.

The DOL had canceled $577 million in “America Last” contracts in March:

Another $12.2 million was for “worker empowerment in South America,” and $6.25 million was for “improving respect for Worker’s rights in agricultural supply chains” in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. The canceled grants were intended for other countries as well, including $3 million for “safe and inclusive work environments” in Lesotho, $3 million to “enhance social security access and worker protections for internal migrant workers” in Bangladesh, $4.3 million for “assisting foreign migrant workers” in Malaysia, and $5 million for “elevating women’s participation in the workplace” in West Africa, per DOGE.

“We want to focus on getting more women into good-paying jobs based on merit — not funding discriminatory DEI experiments that elevate gender ideology over the real challenges women face in the workforce,” DOL Spokesperson Courtney Parella said in a statement to Breitbart News.